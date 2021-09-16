Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,214 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Shutterstock worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,683,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,860 shares of company stock worth $19,116,247. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

