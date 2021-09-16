Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.29

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 37587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Separately, Mizuho raised Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

