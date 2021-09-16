Selfkey (KEY) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.09 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $41.09 million and $10.43 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00061734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00141209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00801490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

