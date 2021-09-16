Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Down 1.4%

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.02 and last traded at $107.02. Approximately 22,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMLR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.