Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.41. 29,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,023. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

