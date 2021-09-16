SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.58.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,708 shares of company stock worth $2,911,043 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $135,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

