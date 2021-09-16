Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 180,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIHS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,608.66% and a negative net margin of 213.13%.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

