Sentinel Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $203.49 million and approximately $416,098.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,185,584,507 coins and its circulating supply is 4,536,838,145 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

