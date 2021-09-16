Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.87

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.87 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 65.02 ($0.85). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 69,982 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.72. The company has a market cap of £48.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

