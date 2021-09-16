ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,554 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $182,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $648.40. 2,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $602.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 771.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $442.00 and a one year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

