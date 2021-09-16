Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Down 0.5%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 2,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

