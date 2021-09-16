Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.11

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 71562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 billion. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.