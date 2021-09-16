SFL Co. Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SFL in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

SFL opened at $8.12 on Thursday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

