SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,988. SGS has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

Get SGS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.