Shadows (DOWS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Shadows has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $143,585.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

