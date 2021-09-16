Shah Capital Management Buys 5,000 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of ReneSola stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 33,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. ReneSola Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $480.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 2.28.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

