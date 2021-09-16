Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in August

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $$2.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

