Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 54.9% in August

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $$2.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.31.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
