Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.63

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.63 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.19), with a volume of 536,869 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Shanta Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of £149.88 million and a PE ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.