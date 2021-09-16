Shawn Henry Sells 4,500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.74. 2,281,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.62 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 257.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 246.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

