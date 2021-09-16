Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $62,042.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00014213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00176260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.76 or 0.07546004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.87 or 1.00051447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.60 or 0.00868525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

