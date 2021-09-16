SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0003

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $147,398.18 and $40.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,479.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.77 or 0.07501640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00390280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.45 or 0.01344669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.34 or 0.00544099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.21 or 0.00554351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00330093 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

