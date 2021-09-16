Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Up 4.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.83. 4,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 972,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950 over the last 90 days. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

