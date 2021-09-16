Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 586,636 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,877 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

