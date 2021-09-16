Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Grows By 162.0%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 162.0% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,262,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 297,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,075. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

