Short Interest in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Expands By 135.0%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the August 15th total of 693,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Absci has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last three months.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

