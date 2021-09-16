Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increases By 150.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

