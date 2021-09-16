Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Declines By 54.0%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 535,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13,449.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

