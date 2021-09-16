Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Declines By 54.0%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 535,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
