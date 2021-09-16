Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Decreases By 53.2%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 28,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

