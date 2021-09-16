Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Increases By 197.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $329.43 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,503.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,561.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.