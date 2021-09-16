Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Increases By 197.4%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $329.43 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,503.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,561.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

