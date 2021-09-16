Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Rises By 180.4%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMAM stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $22.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,372,000. 36.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

