Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Declines By 55.6%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AGPIF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

