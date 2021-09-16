Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Expands By 183.5%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 183.5% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NYSE AIF opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

