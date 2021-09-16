Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Drops By 56.1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.85 on Thursday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.