Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Increases By 191.3%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ACII stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.37.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 208.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,603 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,521,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.