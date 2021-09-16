Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Increases By 138.5%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the August 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 58.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

