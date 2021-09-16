Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Increases By 138.5%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the August 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
