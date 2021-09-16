Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Drops By 58.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITF. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $40,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $7,062,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.