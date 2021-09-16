Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Decreases By 53.8%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

