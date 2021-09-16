Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 57.3%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BDR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 58,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,874. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,334,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.