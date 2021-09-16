Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Declines By 54.6%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the August 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNPQY. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 1,450,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,217. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 36.63%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.