Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Drops By 57.0%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
BPZZF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $12.18.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
