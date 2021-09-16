Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Drops By 62.5%

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BSA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

