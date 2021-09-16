Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Decreases By 60.4%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOOF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 71,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,317. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Get Choom alerts:

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.