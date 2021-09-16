Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Decreases By 60.4%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOOF remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 71,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,317. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Choom Company Profile
Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.