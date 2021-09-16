Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Increases By 200.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

