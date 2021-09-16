Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Drops By 63.2%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 112,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

