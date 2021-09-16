Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Decreases By 66.0%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,200 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the August 15th total of 2,576,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 336.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DROOF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

