Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Expands By 124.2%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the August 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 331.1 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$16.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.7799 per share. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRETF shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

