Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Grows By 200.0%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

