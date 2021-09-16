Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Drops By 55.9%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 19,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,743,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,900. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

