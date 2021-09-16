Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Increases By 127.7%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NWVCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 51,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. EnWave has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

