Short Interest in FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Increases By 177.1%

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 177.1% from the August 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FECOF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. FEC Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get FEC Resources alerts:

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development operation of oil and gas business. It focuses on pursuing exploration and development opportunities for oil and natural gas in the Philippines through Forum Energy. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FEC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.